Snow White producer Marc Platt's eldest son Jonah Platt also took potshots at Rachel Zegler for dragging politics instead of sticking to textbook publicity

Rachel Zegler in Snow White

After Disney's live-action remake of Snow White hit the theatres, it performed poorly at the box office. The film's lead actor, Rachel Zegler, who made headlines ever since she was cast to play the titular role, is now bearing the brunt of the film's failure. Not just that, Snow White producer Marc Platt's eldest son Jonah Platt also took potshots at Rachel for dragging politics instead of sticking to textbook publicity.

Jonah’s fiery rant against Rachel

According to reports, Jonah’s reaction comes after Marc flew to New York in August, at Disney's request, to ask Rachel to delete her "Free Palestine" comment, shared alongside the Snow White trailer release.

When a netizen pointed it out, Jonah replied, “Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicly for.”

‘Blue-collar workers depend on the movie’

Speaking about Rachel’s actions affecting the film’s performance at the box office, he added, “Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of her colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Snow White’s storyline remains true to the Brothers Grimm tale, following the titular character as she finds refuge with seven dwarf miners after being banished into a perilous forest by her envious stepmother.

Directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer, the film features a script by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Gal Gadot plays the evil queen. The film introduces a new male lead character portrayed by Tony Award-winning actor Andrew Burnap, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.