Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' LA, Miami homes raided by Homeland Security amid sex trafficking allegations

Updated on: 26 March,2024 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The update comes about one month after Combs was served a sexual assault lawsuit from producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who accused the music mogul of harassing and trafficking him.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pic/Instagram

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has once again landed in trouble. His properties in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal authorities on Monday, a month after the music mogul was sued for sex trafficking, among other allegations.


In a statement, a representative for Homeland Security Investigations New York said that the raids were executed "as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners," The Hollywood Reporter reported.


The update comes about one month after Combs was served a sexual assault lawsuit from producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who accused the music mogul of harassing and trafficking him. The complaint was the fifth suit filed against the rapper since his former longtime partner Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, sued him in November for sexual assault.


Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura, said, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Ventura later reached a settlement with Combs. In a statement at the time, Combs' lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, clarified that the decision to settle was in "no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Combs has consistently denied all allegations, saying in a statement last December that "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged."

In a statement this February, Combs's lawyer Shawn Holley said Jones' claims of assault and trafficking were "pure fiction."

Following those allegations, Combs issued his resignation as chairman of Revolt and his Hulu reality show was subsequently cancelled. 

