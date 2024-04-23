Rebel Wilson claims she was invited to a house party by a royal family member for a 'drugs-fueled orgy'

Rebel Wilson says she was asked to attend a house party by a member of the royal family, which turned out to be an event filled with drugs and wild behavior

Rebel Wilson shared some juicy gossip in her new memoir, "Rebel Rising." She revealed that in 2014, she got invited to a wild party in South California by someone from the British royal family. Wilson didn't spill the royal's name but hinted that they were pretty far down the line of succession, "fifteenth or twentieth" in line to the throne she speculated.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls” read a paragraph from the book Rebel Rising, as cited by People.

After some late-night fireworks, a guy showed up carrying a tray loaded with what looked like a ton of candy. When Wilson asked what it was, she learned it was "molly," a type of ecstasy.

Rebel Wilson penned in her memoir that she quickly realized she didn't want any part of the scene and made a swift exit, “Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

Rebel Wilson spilled some details about the party location, mentioning it was a ranch outside Los Angeles. She showed up dressed to the nines, describing her outfit as a "buxom damsel" look with a cone hat. She said the place had a cool atmosphere, with men doing horseback jousting and women lounging by the pool in mermaid costumes. Because the place was so big, everyone had their own room assigned for the night.

What netizens said about the incident

As it goes with the internet, everyone has an opinion. So, soon after this story started spreading online, lots of people chimed in with their thoughts, "You waited 10 years to say this. 🙄"

One user penned, "Why do people feel the need to tell these kinds of stories, what are you trying to cause or prove?"