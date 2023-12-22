Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Robert De Niro hopes his young daughter is bilingual

Robert De Niro hopes his young daughter is bilingual

Updated on: 22 December,2023 06:48 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Actor Robert De Niro wants his eight months old daughter Gia to learn both English and Chinese

Robert De Niro hopes his young daughter is bilingual

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Robert De Niro hopes his young daughter is bilingual
x
00:00

Hollywood star Robert De Niro wants his daughter to learn both Chinese and English. The 80-year-old actor who has adoptive daughter Drena, 52, Raphael, 47, and 28-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 25, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower, welcomed baby girl Gia earlier this year with his Chinese girlfriend Tiffany Chen.


He told Rolling Stone: "Yeah. Half-Chinese. I want to try to teach her Chinese and show her nursery rhymes in English and Chinese. I’m hoping to have her learn both."


Just months after De Niro became a dad again, 83-year-old Hollywood star Al Pacino welcomed Roman with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, but he said that he had no idea the "Godfather Part II" actor was set to become a father again himself and simply noted that he was "happy" to hear the news and promised they will talk about it next time they get the chance to catch up, reports aceshowbiz.com.


He said: "I didn't know he was having a kid! I don't know under what conditions he had the baby, but I was happy for him and wish him luck. I don't know what the story is with Als baby, but when I see him, we'll talk."

Around the time of welcoming his seventh child, De Niro said that he didn't consider himself to be a "cool dad" but always wanted to do the "right thing" by his children.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

robert de niro hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK