Robert De Niro hopes his young daughter is bilingual

Hollywood star Robert De Niro wants his daughter to learn both Chinese and English. The 80-year-old actor who has adoptive daughter Drena, 52, Raphael, 47, and 28-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 25, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower, welcomed baby girl Gia earlier this year with his Chinese girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

He told Rolling Stone: "Yeah. Half-Chinese. I want to try to teach her Chinese and show her nursery rhymes in English and Chinese. I’m hoping to have her learn both."

Just months after De Niro became a dad again, 83-year-old Hollywood star Al Pacino welcomed Roman with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, but he said that he had no idea the "Godfather Part II" actor was set to become a father again himself and simply noted that he was "happy" to hear the news and promised they will talk about it next time they get the chance to catch up, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He said: "I didn't know he was having a kid! I don't know under what conditions he had the baby, but I was happy for him and wish him luck. I don't know what the story is with Als baby, but when I see him, we'll talk."

Around the time of welcoming his seventh child, De Niro said that he didn't consider himself to be a "cool dad" but always wanted to do the "right thing" by his children.

