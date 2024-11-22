Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Robert Pattinson to play a vampire once again in Christopher Nolans next film

Robert Pattinson to play a vampire once again in Christopher Nolan's next film?

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is set to reunite with ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan after ‘Tenet’. The film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya

Robert Pattinson to play a vampire once again in Christopher Nolan's next film?

Robert Pattinson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Robert Pattinson to play a vampire once again in Christopher Nolan's next film?
x
00:00

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is collecting Hollywood royalties for his next movie like the gems in the infinity gauntlet. Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is set to reunite with ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan after ‘Tenet’. The actor will be next seen in the filmmaker’s closely guarded project at Universal Pictures, reports ‘Variety’.


The actor joins an impressive ensemble that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.



As per ‘Variety’, Universal and Nolan’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning drama ‘Oppenheimer’ is projecting a production start date sometime in the first half of 2025.

Robert Pattinson will be quite busy in the New Year. Warner Bros. is looking to film a sequel to his 2022 blockbuster ‘The Batman’, in which the actor would reprise his leading turn as the DC Comics superhero.

Pattinson is also starring in A24’s ‘Primetime’, a thriller drawing inspiration from the reality show ‘To Catch a Predator’ that will serve as the debut narrative feature of rising filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. That indie is planning to ramp up production early next year.

Additionally, Pattinson’s next feature, Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi comedy ‘Mickey 17’, is set to release in theatres on April 18, 2025. That $150 million production from Warner Bros., which serves as the Korean auteur’s long-awaited follow-up to his Oscar winner ‘Parasite’, will likely come with its own gauntlet of promotional obligations for Robert Pattinson.

The actor starred alongside John David Washington in Nolan’s time-bending thriller ‘Tenet’, which marked the filmmaker’s final feature at Warner Bros. after a long tenure at the studio that yielded hits such as ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Interstellar’.

The studio’s handling of the release of ‘Tenet’ during the Covid-19 pandemic strained Nolan’s relationship with his longtime home, a tension that ultimately led to the director setting up shop at Universal for ‘Oppenheimer’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

robert pattinson christopher nolan hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK