Ruben Ostlund named jury president for Cannes Film Festival 2023

Ruben Ostlund will head this year’s competition jury for the Cannes International Film Festival, organisers announced on Tuesday. The Swedish director’s Triangle of Sadness is a capitalist satire starring Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon and the late Charlbi Dean. It won Cannes’ Palme d’Or for best film last year. It has become Ostlund’s most commercially successful film, with a box office of $24 million and counting. After sweeping the European Film Awards, winning Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenwriter honours for Ostlund, as well as the Best Actor honour for co-star Zlatko Buric, Triangle of Sadness also picked up three Oscar nominations, for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honour of Jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes,” Ostlund said in a statement. He added, “Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival. It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever.”

Ostlund said, “The cinema has a unique aspect: there, we watch together, and it demands more of what is shown and increases the intensity of the experience. It makes us reflect in a different way than when we dopamine scroll in front of the individual screens.”

Cannes said that by naming Ostlund jury president, it was paying tribute “to films that are uncompromising and forthright and which constantly demand that viewers challenge themselves and that art continue to invent itself.”

