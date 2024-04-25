Breaking News
Ryan Gosling opens up about box office competition impacting 'The Nice Guys' sequel
Updated on: 25 April,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Gosling attributed the lack of a sequel to the box office competition the film faced, particularly from the animated hit 'Angry Birds'

Ryan Gosling. Pic/AFP

Ryan Gosling recently shed light on why the action comedy film 'The Nice Guys,' in which he starred alongside Russell Crowe, didn't receive a sequel despite its favourable reviews.


In a recent interview obtained by Deadline, Gosling attributed the lack of a sequel to the box office competition the film faced, particularly from the animated hit 'Angry Birds.'


Gosling remarked, "So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds. So Angry Birds just, just destroyed us."


'The Nice Guys,' directed by Shane Black, debuted in 2016 to positive reviews but struggled to compete at the box office against the family-friendly appeal of 'Angry Birds.'

While 'The Nice Guys' reportedly earned USD 11.2 million in its opening weekend, 'Angry Birds' soared with an opening weekend of USD 38 million, overshadowing Gosling and Crowe's film.

Not only did 'The Nice Guys' face stiff competition from 'Angry Birds,' but it also had to contend with other releases like 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising' and 'Captain America: Civil War,' which further impacted its box office performance.

Despite its initial box office struggles, 'The Nice Guys' managed to recoup its production costs, with an estimated budget of USD 50 million and a total box office revenue of USD 62.8 million.

However, the overshadowing impact of 'Angry Birds' on its opening weekend likely influenced the decision not to pursue a sequel, Deadline reported.

Set in 1977 Los Angeles, 'The Nice Guys' follows the story of private eye Holland March, played by Gosling, and enforcer Jackson Healy, portrayed by Crowe, as they join forces to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl. The film also featured Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David, and Kim Basinger, with a cameo appearance by Robert Downey Jr. in an uncredited role.

While 'The Nice Guys' garnered praise for its witty humour and engaging performances, its box office fate ultimately hinged on factors beyond its control, including the unexpected dominance of 'Angry Birds' at the time of its release.

