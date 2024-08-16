Asghari is an actor and personal trainer, and was thrust into the spotlight through his relationship with the pop icon seven months after a California judge’s ruling ended the conservatorship

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Listen to this article Sam Asghari on Britney Spears's biopic: Hope they have her approval x 00:00

Pop icon Britney Spears’ former husband Sam Asghari wants the makers of the upcoming movie based on her memoir to exercise caution. A video of him at the première of his latest project, Jackpot, shared by a news portal, shows Asghari hoping they do justice to her story.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I hope that they have her approval and everything, and they do justice by her legacy, because it’s a really strong one.” Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022 after six years of dating. Their relationship unfolded alongside Spears’ campaign to be released from a conservatorship.

Asghari is an actor and personal trainer, and was thrust into the spotlight through his relationship with the pop icon seven months after a California judge’s ruling ended the conservatorship. They held a wedding ceremony on June 9, 2022. However, after 14 months of marriage, Spears and Asghari, filed for divorce as per Los Angeles court records.

While filing the divorce, he cited the reason as irreconcilable differences. The same day, Spears posted on Instagram that she was “buying a horse soon”. Asghari had alleged that Spears cheated on him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever