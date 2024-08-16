Breaking News
Sam Asghari on Britney Spearss biopic Hope they have her approval

Updated on: 16 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Asghari is an actor and personal trainer, and was thrust into the spotlight through his relationship with the pop icon seven months after a California judge’s ruling ended the conservatorship

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Pop icon Britney Spears’ former husband Sam Asghari wants the makers of the upcoming movie based on her memoir to exercise caution. A video of him at the première of his latest project, Jackpot, shared by a news portal, shows Asghari hoping they do justice to her story.


He said, “I hope that they have her approval and everything, and they do justice by her legacy, because it’s a really strong one.” Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022 after six years of dating. Their relationship unfolded alongside Spears’ campaign to be released from a conservatorship.



Asghari is an actor and personal trainer, and was thrust into the spotlight through his relationship with the pop icon seven months after a California judge’s ruling ended the conservatorship. They held a wedding ceremony on June 9, 2022. However, after 14 months of marriage, Spears and Asghari, filed for divorce as per Los Angeles court records.


While filing the divorce, he cited the reason as irreconcilable differences. The same day, Spears posted on Instagram that she was “buying a horse soon”. Asghari had alleged that Spears cheated on him.

