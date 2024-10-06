Amid the recent scandal around Diddy, a clip shared by internet personality Mario Nawfal on X, Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, talked about the alleged abuse Usher endured

In a recently resurfaced video, Gene Deal, a former security guard for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, alleged that the rapper abused Usher when he was a child. The ex-bodyguard claimed that some music executives told him Diddy abused a young Usher so severely that it caused him to bleed. These allegations come after Diddy was hit with over 100 lawsuits, including 25 involving minors at the time of the abuse. One of the youngest victims mentioned in the lawsuits was a 9-year-old boy.

Sean Diddy scandal: Ex-bodyguard accuses him of abusing Usher

In a clip shared by internet personality Mario Nawfal on X, Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, talked about the alleged abuse Usher endured. When asked, "What happened to Usher?" Gene responded, “I heard from some music executive from the industry and I’m not gonna speak the name. They doing programmes and everything. And then some may wanna speak themselves but I heard it from some music executives.”

The host pressed for more details, asking, "What did you hear?" Gene then revealed, “You know, how people be talking…at the time I didn’t know who the f*** Usher was. It was that type of situation. But people were saying, ‘Puff sent this kid to the hospital’ and he was bleeding from the butt.”

About the horrific Sean Diddy scandal

The music mogul was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on September 16 at 8:25 p.m. The next day, a 14-page indictment was unsealed, revealing the charges against him. He is accused of allegedly organizing several "freak offs," which prosecutors described as "elaborate and produced sex performances." He also allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted his victims.

On September 18, Combs was denied bail for the second time and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, who denied his bail on September 17, cited concerns about his alleged "substance abuse and what seems like anger issues.I don't know that you can trust yourself" not to harm others," she said.

According to PEOPLE, Combs is reportedly no longer on suicide watch."He is focused and very strong. He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial," a lawyer for Combs told PEOPLE. Combs' next court appearance is scheduled for early October.

