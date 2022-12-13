Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' may take place in Asia

It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at 'White Lotus'

The White Lotus

Even as the second season of 'The White Lotus' has wrapped up, creator Mike White has set his eyes on the third outing. Interestingly, in the 'Unpacking' season 2 episode seven clip pegged at the end of the season 2 finale, White hints that season 3 may take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

He said, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is about sex. I think the third season would be a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at 'White Lotus'.”

Also Read: Hugh Grant joins cast of Kate Winslet-starrer limited series 'The Palace'

White has previously indicated that he’d want an Asia-set third season. Before the second season premièred, he reportedly told an entertainment website, “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that would be fun.”

Interestingly, one scene in the Season 2 finale appears to indicate the location of the third season, too. As Ethan (Will Sharpe), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) eat their final dinner at the White Lotus in Sicily, Cameron makes a toast to friendship, and Daphne chimes in, saying, “Next year, the Maldives!”

Also Read: 'Zero Day': Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro to star in Netflix's political thriller series

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever