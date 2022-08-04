Selena Gomez to produce 'Working Girl' reboot

She is also starring and producing the HBO Max reality series, Selena + Chef

Selena Gomez

Singer-actor Selena Gomez is set to produce the reboot of the 1980s classic, Working Girl. She is in the final stages of the negotiations with Ilana Pena adapting the script.

The film would likely premiere on streaming platform Hulu. Exact plot details for this project are unknown, but the 1988 film starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack and revolves around an ambitious secretary (Griffith) who takes on her boss’ identity while the latter is laid up with a broken leg.

According to reports, the film was not only one of that year’s breakout hits, bringing in more than $100 million at the domestic box office, but was also critically hailed and earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress nomination for Griffith and Supporting Actor nominations for Cusack and Weaver.

Gomez remains busy on the acting and producing fronts as she is an executive producer and star of the Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building, which is currently in the middle of its second season. She is also starring and producing the HBO Max reality series, Selena + Chef.

