Shakira is 3 weeks away from moving to Miami with sons

Updated on: 08 March,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS

But speculation is growing that the Colombian singer-songwriter, who split from ex Gerard Pique last year, has now set her heart on a new date, at the start of April. Shakira expert Laura Fa, one of two journalists who regularly report on the mum-of-two, said: "We're keeping a very close eye on when Shakira can go to Miami"

Shakira is 3 weeks away from moving to Miami with sons

Shakira. Pic/AFP


Singer Shakira is just three weeks away from moving to Miami with her two children, media reports said.


The pop-star was expected to move to the US at the end of the school year after putting back an original departure date in early January because of her 91-year-old dad William Mubarak's poor health, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.



But speculation is growing that the Colombian singer-songwriter, who split from ex Gerard Pique last year, has now set her heart on a new date, at the start of April. Shakira expert Laura Fa, one of two journalists who regularly report on the mum-of-two, said: "We're keeping a very close eye on when Shakira can go to Miami."


Laura, who reports for Catalan newspaper El Periodico added they're being told that the singer has a "scheduled date to move there" at the beginning of April.

Colleague Lorena Vasquez, as quoted by aMirror.co.uk', said: "This is information we're receiving from the former couple's closest circle. The only obstacle would be the health of Shakira's father and it's been well-documented that his health is a little bit complicated at the moment."

"Shakira's idea is to take advantage of the Spring Break in the States to be able to travel to Miami with her sons so they could start their classes when the children there come back to class," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

