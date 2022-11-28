Shakira’s legal wrangle continues

In September, a Spanish judge ordered Shakira to stand trial for allegedly failing to pay $13.9 million in taxes on income she earned between 2012 and 2014

Shakira is reportedly accusing the Spanish prosecutors who sued her for tax fraud of launching a “smear campaign” against her. The Grammy winner, 45, has claimed that the authorities “violated her right to privacy” by handling matters publicly and without the presumption of innocence. Shakira’s legal team reportedly also laid out the reasons why she is not liable for the tax bill, alleging that she was not a resident of Spain during the time period in question. According to Spanish law, the Hips don’t lie singer only has to pay taxes if she spends 183 days or more in the European country in one single year.

In September, a Spanish judge ordered Shakira to stand trial for allegedly failing to pay $13.9 million in taxes on income she earned between 2012 and 2014. If found guilty, the Voice coach could face up to eight years in prison and a hefty $24 million fine. However, Shakira is said to have denied that she was a full-time resident of Spain from 2012 to 2014 and actually paid $10,141,075 in taxes to the US government.

Prosecutors reportedly claim that the Voice judge declared herself as a Spanish tax resident in 2015 after settling there with her now-former partner, Gerard Piqué, and their two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven. After more than a decade together, the Colombian-born singer and Spanish soccer star, 35, announced their breakup in June. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” said a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm.

