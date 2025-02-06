AR Rahman surprised the audience gathered at Ed Sheeran's Chennai concert with his performance. The two Grammy holders performed to the mash-up of Shape Of You and Urvasi Urvasi

Ed Sheeran and AR Rahman

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently touring in India with his + - = ÷ x Tour. The singer performed in Chennai on Wednesday night. While one was expecting AR Rahman to come on stage after Ed met the Oscar-winning composer at his studio a day before the concert. However, the magical mashup of Shape Of You and Urvasi Urvasi was not one expected to witness in Chennai.

AR Rahman and Ed Sheeran perform to Shape Of You x Urvasi Urvasi

The two performed a mash-up of ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Urvasi’ with the metronome of the former being played to the vocals of the latter with Rahman on the mic. The English singer-songwriter strummed his guitar while Rahman rendered his vocals.

Watch videos:

Thank you @edsheeran for an amazing concert The Mathematics tour india 🇮🇳 ➕🟰➖➗✖️ waited 14 years to see you and it was worth everything closing the night at Chennai with bad habits , Ar Rahman surprise ,perfect and Lego House see you in Bengaluru this weekend for night 1 ❤️🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ivrm0mpC7l — DaleTaylorsVersion (@SwiftieDale3) February 5, 2025

Jonita Gandhi opens Ed Sheeran's Chennai show

Ed Sheeran’s show in Chennai was opened by playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who is known for songs like ‘Gilehriyaan’, ‘What Jhumka’, ‘Dil Ka Telephone’.

Talking about her gig, Jonita had earlier said, “I’ve been a huge fan of Ed’s for quite a while! In fact, I’ve also covered some of his music in the past. I absolutely love how versatile he is. He crosses over into different genres so seamlessly and in a way that feels so authentic, which is something I really admire”.

She further mentioned, “I was really disappointed to miss his last performance in Mumbai as I was performing elsewhere that day, but I’m so excited to see him perform live and even more stoked to share a stage with him in Chennai. Really looking forward to it”.

When Ed Sheeran performed with Diljit Dosanjh

Last year, Ed Sheeran performed with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai. At the time, Diljit took to his Instagram to share a video of his meeting with the ‘Shape of You’ singer at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai where the latter performed on Saturday.

In the video, Diljit can be seen interacting with Ed Sheeran as the two vibe together. They were seen chatting with each other at the 360 degree stage at the venue. While Diljit was dressed in a black t-shirt, a denim jacket and a pair of denims, Ed Sheeran chose a white t-shirt to beat the summers and a pair of black shorts.

Diljit wrote in the caption, “ONE LOVE”.

The + - = ÷ x Tour in Chennai was organised by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.