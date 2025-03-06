Breaking News
Watch! Shawn Mendes goes street shopping in Mumbai ahead of Lollapalooza 2025

Updated on: 06 March,2025 10:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shawn Mendes, known for his chart-topping hits like 'In My Blood' and 'Treat You Better', returns to the live stage after more than two years as he is set to perform at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai

Shawn Mendes Pic/Instagram

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Shawn Mendes, known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits like 'In My Blood', 'Treat You Better', and new single 'Why Why Why', returns to the live stage after more than two years as he is set to perform at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai. Recently, Shawn was spotted at Mumbai’s Colaba Causeway as he stepped out for some street shopping. Watch the video below. 





Shawn Mendes considered quitting music

Last year, Shawn revealed that he had aspirations of being a therapist, and he considered quitting music for the same. When asked about his alternative plan, he told fellow singer John Mayer on 'How's Life', “I have no idea. For real, I seriously thought about it. I actually took a small therapy course and I was like, ‘I might just become a therapist in a small town’. It’d be weird at first for everyone, and then eventually they would just get used to it”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Shawn, who recently declared he is still figuring out his sexuality and previously romanced Camila Cabello, admitted he is ready to find love. Asked if he's going to date again, he said, “Yes. For sure. I think, yeah. I guess as long as we’re living, we are healing”.

About Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai 

Besides Shawn Mendes, Green Day is set to headline the musical extravaganza. Lollapalooza's new edition will take place in Mumbai from March 8-9, 2025.

The third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive line-up of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfill bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers. The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and techno.

Other artists include former member of the boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, known for their hit single, Heat Waves, EDM powerhouse Zedd and the unstoppable John Summit. Indian rapper Hanumankind, who shot to international fame with his superhit English song Big Dawgs will also bring raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics to the event.

