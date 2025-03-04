The third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to take over the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 8th and 9th, 2025 bringing with it an electrifying lineup of legendary icons, global sensations and fresh emerging talent

Lollapalooza India returns for its third edition, promising to be bigger, bolder and more immersive than ever. While the festival’s stellar music lineup remains its biggest draw, the experience extends far beyond the stages. From interactive brand activations and striking installations to exclusive merchandise and a strong commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility, this year’s edition is set to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community.

The transcendent third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to take over the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 8th and 9th, 2025 bringing with it an electrifying lineup of legendary icons, global sensations and fresh emerging talent.

#LollaForChange: A Festival with Purpose

Lollapalooza India 2025 is more than entertainment; it is about creating a lasting impact. Through #LollaForChange, the festival continues its commitment to sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that every fan experiences the festival in a meaningful, responsible and barrier-free way. BookMyShow Live strives to make it a zero-garbage festival with a zero waste-to-landfill goal. Initiatives include a plastic-free food court, redistribution of excess food to underprivileged communities, extensive recycling efforts and reusable cups made from crop waste. The festival’s production setup is also being reimagined to eliminate single-use plastics wherever possible.

Lollapalooza India remains an inclusive space, ensuring music is accessible to all. Sign language interpreters will be present at major stages, with personalised services for visually and hearing-impaired attendees. Gender-neutral washrooms, safe spaces with trained counsellors and LGBTQIA+ sensitisation efforts further establish the festival as a welcoming and empowering environment.

Accessibility is a top priority, with dedicated PWD risers at every stage, shuttle services for attendees with mobility challenges and a wheelchair-friendly layout ensuring seamless navigation. In collaboration with PWD organisations, the festival team receives specialised training to assist guests effectively. Travel to the festival is also made easier with eco-friendly transport options, including incentives for those that #TakeTheTrain and dedicated festival buses from key locations in Mumbai.

Installations That Capture the Spirit of Lolla

Lollapalooza India 2025 is an immersive world brought to life through larger-than-life installations, each designed to provide visually stunning, interactive experiences that reflect the festival’s spirit. Among the most anticipated returning attractions is the towering Lolla Inflatable, a crowd favourite that remains the ultimate festival landmark. The legendary Shaman, one of Lollapalooza’s most iconic symbols, takes shape as a mesmerising inflatable, paying tribute to Perry Farrell’s original sketch. The Lolla Buddies installation invites festivalgoers to step into a playful, interactive photo opportunity with dancing characters frozen in vibrant motion. Beyond the festival grounds, a specially designed Kaali Peeli taxi takes over Mumbai’s streets as a roving party zone. Passengers taking a seat inside the cab installation will be broadcast live on a massive billboard, transforming an ordinary taxi ride into a full-blown festival moment. The Lolla Artboard, a striking three-dimensional canvas bursting with colour and pattern, stands as a visual representation of the festival’s electrifying energy, providing the perfect backdrop. Adding to the festival’s whimsical charm, the Lolla Lollipops installation floats above the grounds, spinning playfully to embody the carefree, joyful essence of Lollapalooza India 2025.

The Lolla Garden introduces a kinetic wonderland where spinning flowers move with the breeze, creating a dynamic, ever-changing visual spectacle. Alongside these new installations, festival classics such as the Lolla Ferris Wheel remain a must-visit attraction, offering breathtaking panoramic views, while the Big Top and Small Top tents provide inviting spaces for festivalgoers to relax and recharge. Every moment at Lollapalooza India 2025 is an opportunity to step into a world of creativity and wonder!

Where Brands Redefine the Festival Experience

More than just a music festival, Lollapalooza India 2025 is a playground where brands create unique, immersive interactions that go beyond conventional marketing, in partnership with BookMyShow Live. From high-energy fashion hubs to music-driven innovation spaces, these brand activations transform the way fans experience the festival.

H&M brings its signature style to the heart of Lollapalooza India 2025 with an interactive fashion playground. 'The Sound of Style' comes to life with a striking runway designed in the shape of a megaphone, offering fashion and music enthusiasts the opportunity to amplify their individuality. The brand will also introduce digital activations and competitions, giving winners access to exclusive fashion experiences in a celebration of self-expression and creativity. Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer makes its mark with the ‘Keep Walking’ stage, an interactive zone that embodies the brand’s iconic ethos. Aspiring artists will have the chance to step into the spotlight, while festivalgoers can collaborate on a dynamic, evolving artwork that symbolises progress. Limited-edition merchandise will be available as a keepsake from this creative journey. With Corona at the forefront, AB InBev India’s is taking its collaboration with Lollapalooza India a step further by celebrating the “Golden moments” with the iconic lime ritual enjoyed by the consumers in the backdrop of India’s most premium music festival. Creating moments that resonate with their consumers, Corona will feature its Coron Vista experiential zone capturing its premium yet sun-soaked energy. These spaces provide the perfect setting to capture golden moments as day turns to night, complete with the legendary lime ritual to enhance the good. NEXA, a lifestyle automotive brand with music at its core, returns to Lollapalooza India. Festival-goers can enjoy the ultimate experience at the exclusive NEXA Lounge, offering premium seating and unmatched comfort. To further elevate the excitement, NEXA showcases the eVitara – Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, proudly manufactured in India and poised to make a global impact.

A Feast for the Senses: Lolla Food Park Returns with a Culinary Extravaganza

The Lolla Food Park at Lollapalooza India 2025 is a festival in itself, bringing together over 70 food brands across stalls, food carts and food trucks, creating a vibrant culinary landscape. Year after year, it has delighted festival-goers, earning widespread praise for its diverse and delectable offerings. This edition features an array of special dishes crafted exclusively for the festival. A meat-by-the-pound experience brings the essence of American-style barbecue to the festival, serving up slow-cooked, juicy cuts accompanied by homemade chilli, cucumber pickles, slow-fermented red cabbage and bread to soak up the rich, smoky flavours. For those craving indulgence, a posh steak sandwich pays tribute to a beloved feline of the chef, offering a rich, satisfying bite worthy of the festival’s electric energy. Meanwhile, bite-sized truffle cheese kulcha pockets blend gourmet decadence with Indian spices, creating a crisp yet gooey festival treat that perfectly captures Lollapalooza India’s global spirit while staying rooted in local flavours. A light, summery doughnut with bright lime and fresh berry cream brings a touch of carnival nostalgia, fitting seamlessly into the open-air festival vibe. Silky chocolate custard layered with a beloved childhood biscuit, topped with smooth chocolate sauce and roasted nuts, offers a comforting taste of nostalgia in every spoonful. For matcha lovers, a strawberry matcha latte makes a limited-time return, specially for Lollapalooza India, blending fun, freshness and flavour in the perfect festival sip. A frozen yogurt creation celebrates the festival’s vibrant, inclusive energy, featuring seasonal fruits and crunchy chocolate toppings for a light yet indulgent treat. Adding to the lineup, chewy rice cakes paired with juicy sausage on skewers make for a delicious, easy-to-eat festival snack, coated in a spicy-sweet glaze that enhances the umami flavour. Its crispy exterior and chewy centre create a satisfying contrast, making it a visual and social media favourite. With an incredible range of food inspired by cultures around the world, the Lolla Food Park is set to be an unmissable highlight of Lollapalooza India 2025, offering something special for every palate.

Exclusive Merchandise to Take the Festival Home

Lollapalooza India 2025 extends its magic beyond the festival with an exclusive merchandise collection that embodies its vibrant energy. Featuring bold designs and striking colour palettes, the range includes T-shirts, crop tops and jerseys spotlighting the 2025 lineup as well as festival motifs and themes such as ‘Flamboyance’, ‘Boom Baja’ and the ‘Lolla Cat’. Tote bags celebrate the fusion of music, art and culture with quirky prints like ‘Lolla Colla’ and ‘India Dhol’, while stickers, bucket hats, fridge magnets and sippers offer the perfect keepsakes.

A Festival Designed Around You - For Comfort and Cool

Ensuring every festivalgoer’s comfort is just as important as delivering an electrifying musical lineup. Strategically placed shaded chill zones provide respite from the excitement, while misting systems offer bursts of cool relief to keep energy levels high. Free hydration stations across the venue allow fans to refill bottles and cups while reducing single-use plastic waste. Lollapalooza India 2025 creates a space where fans can fully immerse themselves in the festival’s magic without compromising on comfort, whether they are dancing in the sun or taking a moment to recharge.

An Eclectic Lineup That Defines Music’s Future

This year’s lineup blends rock, pop, electronic, indie and hip-hop, ensuring there is something for every music lover. Green Day sets the stage ablaze with their iconic punk-rock anthems, while Shawn Mendes delivers soulful pop hits in a powerful, singalong-filled set. For those who thrive on electronic beats, John Summit and Alok bring pulse-pounding drops and euphoric energy, while Glass Animals offer their signature psychedelic pop, Nothing But Thieves deliver electrifying alt-rock, Humankind delivers a rap superstar performance, Talwiinder brings the house on fire with Punjabi beats and Zedd fills the dancefloor with high-energy bangers. Lollapalooza India 2025 is also a space to discover new sounds, with rising stars like Wave to Earth, Isabel LaRosa and Spryk bringing fresh, boundary-pushing music. With a lineup that spans generations and genres, the festival is the ultimate destination for music discovery, celebration and unforgettable moments.