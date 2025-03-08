A viral video shows Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer Shawn Mendes strumming his guitar while fans join in to sing his iconic song Senorita on the streets of Mumbai

Singer and heartthrob Shawn Mendes, who is currently in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2025 was spotted on the streets of Mumbai as he whipped out an impromptu performance for students and locals, who gathered to watch him croon his iconic song Senorita. A viral video shows the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum sensation strumming his guitar while fans joined in to sing. Watch the clip below.

Shawn Mendes cantando “Señorita” hoje em Mumbai, na Índia pic.twitter.com/bB5u7IWQjj — Shawn Mendes Brasil (@ShawnMendesBRA) March 8, 2025

Shawn Mendes spotted shopping in Colaba

Earlier, Shawn was spotted at Mumbai’s Colaba Causeway as he stepped out for some street shopping. He was seen buying chappals at a shop as he beat the heat in a white vest and a pair of trousers.

Meanwhile, Shawn, known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits like 'In My Blood', 'Treat You Better', and new single 'Why Why Why', returns to the live stage after more than two years as he is set to perform at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai.

In 2022, Shawn decided to cancel his tour to focus on mental health. Mendes told The Wall Street Journal, "The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way."

"And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit," he added.

About Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai

Besides Shawn Mendes, Green Day is set to headline the musical extravaganza. Lollapalooza's new edition will take place in Mumbai from March 8-9, 2025.

The third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive line-up of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfill bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers. The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM, and techno.

Other artists include former member of the boy band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, known for their hit single, Heat Waves, EDM powerhouse Zedd, and the unstoppable John Summit. Indian rapper Hanumankind, who shot to international fame with his superhit English song Big Dawgs will also bring raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics to the event.