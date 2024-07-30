Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > I have Botox thats it leave me alone Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery rumours

'I have Botox, that's it, leave me alone': Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Updated on: 30 July,2024 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Selena Gomez addressed the plastic surgery speculations while responding to a TikTok video about the buzz around her changing looks in the comment section

'I have Botox, that's it, leave me alone': Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Selena Gomez Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'I have Botox, that's it, leave me alone': Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery rumours
x
00:00

Selena Gomez, who always comes with much scrutiny over her changing looks and weight fluctuations, fed up with all the rumours around her going under the knife for cosmetic procedures, recently shut down speculations.


The 32-year-old singer addressed the speculations while responding to a TikToker video about the buzz around her changing looks in the comment section.
In the now-deleted clip, content creator Marissa Barrionuevo was asked to share what work Gomez has gotten done over the years, according to Page Six.



Barrionuevo, a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office, declined to analyze Gomez's appearance, citing the former Disney Channel star's health struggles with lupus as the reason.


In the video, shared in 2023, Barrionuevo told her followers that the diagnosis often alters a person's appearance and shouldn't be mistaken for cosmetic work.
However, Selena commented on it on July 27.

'Only Murders in the Building' actor wrote, "Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Following the outburst by Selena, Barrionuevo pinned former's comment to the top of a new video, she penned an apology note.

Barrionuevo wrote, "I adore you. I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."

"You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s," she added.

Selena responded, "I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."

In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a consequence of her lupus diagnosis.

In January 2023, Selena Gomez addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok.

Selena's original clip showed the singer applying products to remove makeup, which included gently washing her face with a towel. But Selena was trolled as her hands were shaking in the video.

Addressing the issue, Selena said to a fan, "I shake because of my medication of lupus," and added "Also read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro," reported by E News, a US-based media company.

The 'Calm Down' singer has long shared body positive messages amid years of criticism over her looks, as per US-based entertainment portal E! Online.

Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories, also in January, alongside an old bikini shot of herself, "Today I realized I'll never look like this again. I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am--sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

selena gomez Entertainment News hollywood news Entertainment News Update Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK