A newly launched production company called Bridge7 has acquired the rights to the film sequel and TV adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire', reported The Hollywood Reporter. The company, based in Los Angeles, is run by producer Swati Shetty and veteran CAA agent Grant Kessman. The rights were acquired from Celador, the U.K.-based company that produced and financed the 2008 hit film in collaboration with Film4.

Slumdog Millionaire, directed by Danny Boyle, featured Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in leading roles. The movie won eight Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture.

The story revolves around Jamal (Patel) and his brother Salim, two poor boys from Mumbai who meet a girl named Latika (Pinto). Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the charismatic game show host Prem Kumar became one of the standout performances in the film.

The story follows their struggles, including the loss of their mother in a religious riot and their journey through hardship. The film also shows Jamal's participation in the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, where he rises to win 25 million rupees, inspiring millions in the process.

"Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines and it embodies the kind of stories we love -- ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences," Shetty and Kessman said in a statement quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Celador will work with Bridge7 on the upcoming sequel. The deal was brokered by Paytre Topp in Los Angeles and Nick Miller from Simon Muirhead Burton in the U.K. Jessica Hudson and James Kay from Sheridans in the U.K. represented Celador International.