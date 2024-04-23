Dev Patel Birthday 2024: From 'Slumdog Millionaire' to 'Monkey Man' - a look at the actor's best films

Dev Patel made his acting debut with Slumdog Millionaire’. It shows a teenager's journey from the slums of Mumbai to winning Rs 20 million.

Actor Dev Patel, who made waves worldwide with his performance in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, debuted as a director with the recently released film ‘Monkey Man’. He celebrates his birthday on April 23 and has an envious filmography to look at. Here’s a look at some of his best performances.

Hotel Mumbai

The Hollywood film directed by Anthony Maras tells the story of the Taj hotel staff and how they risked their lives selflessly to ensure the survivors of the guests. Though it does take some liberties with the details, the film is largely on-point and strikes at the heartstrings. The 2018 film stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher, Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, and Vipoin Sharma in the lead roles.

Slumdog Millionaire

The film released in 2009 shows a teenager's journey from the slums of Mumbai to winning Rs 20 million on India's "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" game show. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Freida Pinto, and Saurabh Shukla in the pivotal role. Following its release, 'Slumdog Millionaire' was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, of which it won eight-- including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It also won seven BAFTA Awards including Best Film, five Critics' Choice Awards, and four Golden Globes.

Lion

Based on Saroo Brierley's best-selling autobiography "A Long Way Home", it is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is miles away from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language. He experiences many challenges before getting adopted by a couple in Australia. Years later, he sets out to find his lost family. The drama, directed by Garth Davis earned Patel an Academy Award nomination.

The Wedding Guest

Directed by British filmmaker Michael Winterbottom, the action thriller also features Radhika Apte and Jim Sarbh. The film shows Dev travelling across Pakistan and India to kidnap a bride-to-be, from an arranged marriage.

Monkey Man

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.' The film also features Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The 2015 film is a biopic drama based on the Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. It has been adapted from the book of the same name written by Robert Kanigel. It revolves around a man who grows up in a poor household but earns an opportunity to study at Cambridge University during World War I, where he masters mathematical theories.

