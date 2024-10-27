Peregrine "Perry" Pearson turned 30 and Sophie Turner left no stone unturned to express her love for him. She dropped a series of pictures documenting their time spent together

Sophie Turner with Peregrine Pearson Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sophie Turner locks lips with new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in romantic birthday post x 00:00

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner, who is now in a relationship with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson shared a romantic post for her boyfriend on his birthday. Perry turned 30 and Sophie left no stone unturned to express her love for him. She dropped a series of pictures documenting their time spent together.

Sophie shared pictures on Instagram which show the couple locking lips in a romantic setting. Other photos show them taking on adventurous trips together. “Happy Birthday my angel pie 30, flirty and thriving,” she wrote in the caption.

Sophie and the British aristocrat Perry were first seen together in October 2023 at the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris, where they were spotted chatting and kissing.

Their relationship became public in January 2024 when Sophie posted a series of photos on her Instagram from a skiing trip with Perry and their friends, Rupert Gorsy and Amadea Kimmins. This outing came just days after Sophie opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ relationship

In September 2023, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released a joint statement confirming that they had called it quits. The duo took to their respective social media handles to post that they had "amicably" decided to end their marriage.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.

They married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating and celebrated with two weddings: one in Las Vegas and the other in France. Joe and Sophi have two children: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., whom they welcomed in July 2022.

Sophie Turner rose to fame with her role as Sansa Stark in 'Game Of Thrones'. Some of her last projects are 'Do Revenge', 'The Staircase', and the TV series 'Joan'.

(With inputs from Agencies)