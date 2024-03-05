Joe Jonas spotted locking lips with Stormi Bree on a romantic date in Australia - see pics 

Pictures of Joe and Stormi sharing an intimate moment during a romantic date in Australia have gone viral on social media. They were spotted at the Bondi Bowling Club.

Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree Pic/Central Jonas Brothers' X

American singer Joe Jonas, who made headlines for his divorce with actress Sophie Turner has confirmed his relationship with Stormi Bree. Pictures of the two sharing an intimate moment during a romantic date in Australia have gone viral on social media. They were spotted at the Bondi Bowling Club. Joe wore a printed shirt with white shorts, while Stormi looked elegant in a black dress. A picture of Joe and Stormi sharing a lip lock has particularly caught the attention of netizens. Check out the pictures below.

Joe and Stormi were first photographed together in January 2024 as they boarded a private jet in Cabo San Lucas. A source informed Us Weekly, “Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come. Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

In September 2023, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released a joint statement confirming that they had called it quits. The duo took to their respective social media handles to post that they had "amicably" decided to end their marriage.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.

They married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating and celebrated with two weddings: one in Las Vegas and the other in France. Joe and Sophie two children: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., whom they welcomed in July 2022.

Sophie Turner rose to fame with her role as Sansa Stark in the TV series 'Game Of Thrones'. Some of her last projects are 'Do Revenge' and 'The Staircase'. Joe Jonas, along with brothers Kevin and Nick, is a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. They performed recently in India at Lollapalooza, held in Mumbai.

