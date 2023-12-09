Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Joe Jonas gets emotional as his daughters watch him perform

Joe Jonas gets emotional as his daughters watch him perform

Updated on: 09 December,2023 03:41 PM IST  |  New Jersey
ANI |

Joe Jonas got emotional as he performed a special song for his two daughters as the Jonas Brothers performed in their home state of New Jersey

Joe Jonas gets emotional as his daughters watch him perform

Pic courtesy/ Joe Jonas Instagram

Joe Jonas gets emotional as his daughters watch him perform
Joe Jonas got emotional as he performed a special song for his two daughters, reported People. The Jonas Brothers performed in their home state of New Jersey, with his family in attendance. His father Kevin Sr. was spotted in the crowd with the 34-year-old's two kids, Delphine (17 months) and Willa (3 years).


Joe was teary-eyed during their performance of the song, which each brother has dedicated to their children. It's not the first time the song has made the father of two cry. Joe took a special minute during a performance of the song at a tour stop in September to offer some love to parents.


"This next one is all about being a parent," Joe said after a slight pause. He also wished a heartfelt "good luck" to those hoping to become parents in the future. Joe shares his two daughters with his estranged wife Sophie Turner.


In August, Joe opened up to People about the meaning of their track "Little Bird," saying it's a "beautiful song to share with other parents out there." It's something that everyone, whether it's your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person," he said. "It's really exciting to know going into this, even just creatively, how we can set the stage for that song in particular," reported People

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

