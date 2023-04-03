Sound of music

Music festivals and concerts in India worth keeping an eye on this year

Backstreet Boys

Backstreets’ back, alright!

Certain that it was a prank, our first reaction to news about Backstreet Boys’ India performance was — Quit playing games with my heart! The revered band arrives in India after 13 years to perform in Mumbai, and Delhi as part of their DNA World Tour that celebrates 30 years of their music. They are set to perform in the city on May 4 before moving to the capital the next day.

Afrojack in the city

Come April 14, Road to Ultra will bring international bigwigs like Afrojack, Kshmr and James Hype, along with artistes such as Teri Miko, to the stage. After their previous successful stints in India, this leg will comprise one-day concerts in Mumbai, and Bengaluru (April 15). It made its debut in 2012.

Fresh sounds

Founded in 2012, the outdoor music festival is held in Arunachal Pradesh in September, and is hosted by the Apatani tribe over a four-day leg. Touted as India’s most eco-friendly festival that employs locally sourced material for infrastructure, the event has seen participation from artistes like Baba Sehgal, Lucky Ali and Prateek Kuhad.

More from Farhan

On tour with his English album, Echoes, Farhan Akhtar presents musical snippets of his life for fans to consume. Serenading fans across India over various legs in the next two months, Akhtar will discuss aspects of his life like his relationships with his ex, and his take on love, and pain, via music.

