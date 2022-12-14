'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' to be released in India on June 2, 2023

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse!

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' on June 2, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The film will be released in India on the same day as the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan directed by Atlee. However, given that both films have different audience, it is unlikely that the performance of one film will hamper the performance of other.

