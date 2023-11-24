Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Squid Game The Challenge X Review Netizens hail the series as Worth the hype

'Squid Game: The Challenge' X Review: Netizens hail the series as 'Worth the hype'

Updated on: 24 November,2023 11:09 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Netflix dropped the follow-up (reality) show to Hwang Dong-hyuk's 2021 South Korean series, Squid Game. But it's not what you expect; far from it. Here's what X (formerly known as Twitter) has to say about it:

'Squid Game: The Challenge' X Review: Netizens hail the series as 'Worth the hype'
Netflix dropped the follow-up (reality) show to Hwang Dong-hyuk's 2021 South Korean series, Squid Game. But it's not what you expect; far from it. For one, no one dies! There's absolutely no killing or survival game in order to win a cash prize. Squid Game: The Challenge is a 10-episode reality show that features 456 real contestants who play the same children's game for a cash prize of $4.56 million.


Here's what X (formerly known as Twitter) has to say about it:



Stephen Lambert, one of the executive producers, said, "'Squid Game' was not only an immensely popular scripted show about a game, but it was also a game that you could put real people in to play." "It was almost inviting this unscripted series to be made." He added. The show was shot on six massive stages in London for the same 456 contestants, who are mainly American and British; it also includes a mother-son duo. All the players were immersed in the "Squid Game" universe for 16 days, given numbers and the signature green tracksuits. No doubt the show has gone instantly viral!

Squid Games 2, the fictionalized show, has been confirmed for a season 2. However, no other details have been revealed as of now. 

