'Squid Game: The Challenge' X Review: Netizens hail the series as 'Worth the hype'

Netflix dropped the follow-up (reality) show to Hwang Dong-hyuk's 2021 South Korean series, Squid Game. But it's not what you expect; far from it. Here's what X (formerly known as Twitter) has to say about it:

Netflix dropped the follow-up (reality) show to Hwang Dong-hyuk's 2021 South Korean series, Squid Game. But it's not what you expect; far from it. For one, no one dies! There's absolutely no killing or survival game in order to win a cash prize. Squid Game: The Challenge is a 10-episode reality show that features 456 real contestants who play the same children's game for a cash prize of $4.56 million.

This was DRAMA. I want to see their prequel, sequel and spin off series#SquidGame #SquidGameTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/jctiHMLP0G — Jaryd (@JarydHeadley) November 23, 2023

Just finished #SquidGameTheChallenge first 5 episodes and it really is such a chaotic show (in a great way). Idk, seeing a scripted series be converted into a reality competition show and done as well as it was, great job! Y’all cooked with this #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/Ssq9YQVHRg — Dwayne Paul (@dwaynepaul06) November 23, 2023

After watching the new Squid Game The Challenge I can confidently say it's worth the hype.#SquidGame #SquidGameTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/T3ofuvkmjJ — George Nickson ð°ðª (@georgenickson) November 23, 2023

I literally thought there was gonna be blood not what I expected ð¥²ð¥²ð¥²#SquidGame ð¥ð pic.twitter.com/ExcxrI6YYM — ðð ²ð ·ð ½ð ´ð ¸ð ³ð ´ððððâ¿ (@Sonicboom2266) November 23, 2023

Stephen Lambert, one of the executive producers, said, "'Squid Game' was not only an immensely popular scripted show about a game, but it was also a game that you could put real people in to play." "It was almost inviting this unscripted series to be made." He added. The show was shot on six massive stages in London for the same 456 contestants, who are mainly American and British; it also includes a mother-son duo. All the players were immersed in the "Squid Game" universe for 16 days, given numbers and the signature green tracksuits. No doubt the show has gone instantly viral!

Squid Games 2, the fictionalized show, has been confirmed for a season 2. However, no other details have been revealed as of now.