Struggling with rare neurological disorder, Celine Dion cancels world tour

Updated on: 27 May,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
'I want you all to know, I'm not giving up ... and I can't wait to see you again!'

Struggling with rare neurological disorder, Celine Dion cancels world tour

Celine Dion

Celine Dion has cancelled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her "Courage" world tour due to her ongoing struggle with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, reports 'Variety'. These dates had been rescheduled from 2022.


Making the announcement on Instagram, quoted by 'Variety', the pop star said on Friday: "It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.


"I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.


"I want you all to know, I'm not giving up ... and I can't wait to see you again!"

Dion had completed 52 dates of the "Courage" tour, which launched in September of 2019, before it was postponed due to the pandemic, notes 'Variety'. She has not performed a concert since then, due to her condition.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a progressive neurological and autoimmune disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord. Symptoms include muscle rigidity or spasming, which can affect one area or the entire body, enlargement of the muscles and difficulties walking or moving. There is no cure. The rare ailment affects approximately one in a million people.

