Superhero films in trouble

Warner Bros is not going ahead with a third Wonder Woman film with actor Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins. Sources claimed that the project “is not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.”

This move comes as director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, recently appointed as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the new DC Studios division, are putting the finishing touches on their plan to revitalise and reorganise DC’s presence in movies and TV. They apparently told Jenkins personally that her film did not fit their new plans.

The cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 is the strongest indication yet that Gunn and Safran want to make a clean break with the last 10 years of DC films, particularly the ‘Snyderverse’ cast put together by director Zack Snyder for the Justice League family of movies. It also throws into doubt the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, as trumpeted by his post-credits scene in October’s Black Adam.

The studio is said to be considering whether a cameo Cavill filmed should be included in The Flash, scheduled for release in June 2023. After Black Adam’s lacklustre box office performance, it is being said that Dwayne Johnson’s lobbying to bring Cavill back in the new DC universe has run out of steam too.

