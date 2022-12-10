Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Superhero films in trouble

Superhero films in trouble

Updated on: 10 December,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

They apparently told Jenkins personally that her film did not fit their new plans

Superhero films in trouble

Warner Bros and Gal Gadot


Warner Bros is not going ahead with a third Wonder Woman film with actor Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins. Sources claimed that the project “is not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.” 


Also Read: 'Wonder Woman 3' cancelled one day after Gal Gadot teased fans with it



This move comes as director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, recently appointed as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the new DC Studios division, are putting the finishing touches on their plan to revitalise and reorganise DC’s presence in movies and TV. They apparently told Jenkins personally that her film did not fit their new plans. 


The cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 is the strongest indication yet that Gunn and Safran want to make a clean break with the last 10 years of DC films, particularly the ‘Snyderverse’ cast put together by director Zack Snyder for the Justice League family of movies. It also throws into doubt the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, as trumpeted by his post-credits scene in October’s Black Adam. 

Also Read: Gal Gadot remembers day she was first announced as 'Wonder Woman'

The studio is said to be considering whether a cameo Cavill filmed should be included in The Flash, scheduled for release in June 2023. After Black Adam’s lacklustre box office performance, it is being said that Dwayne Johnson’s lobbying to bring Cavill back in the new DC universe has run out of steam too. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Which song by TXT`s Soobin tops your playlist?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
warner bros gal gadot hollywood news Entertainment News wonder woman Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK