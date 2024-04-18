Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tarantino cancels 10th film
Tarantino cancels 10th film

Updated on: 19 April,2024 05:13 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Filmmaker no longer keen to create offering on ‘rag journalist’ that was to star Brad Pitt; to head back to drawing board to revisit script of final film

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is no longer working on The Movie Critic, which was touted to be his 10th and final film as a director.


Brad Pitt, who won his maiden Oscar trophy for Tarantino’s previous film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), was in talks to headline the movie, which was reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s.  According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, sources close to Tarantino told the publication that the director had simply changed his mind about making the movie. The filmmaker would now be going back to the drawing board to figure out what that final movie will be, they added.


In an earlier interview with Deadline, Tarantino had teased that the movie was based on a rag journalist, inspired by a real person whom Tarantino read about while growing up. 


There were rumours that in the new movie, Pitt would be reprising his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character Cliff Booth, who in Tarantino’s novelisation of the feature was a movie buff. However, the filmmaker never confirmed it. 

Tarantino is known for cult films like Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2, and Inglourious Basterds. 

