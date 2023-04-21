Tarantino to be guest of honour at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema,” said Directors’ Fortnight in a statement

Quentin Tarantino

Filmmaker and avid cinephile Quentin Tarantino has been named honorary guest at the upcoming edition of Directors’ Fortnight, the selection running alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

The tribute will take place on May 25, on the closing of Directors’ Fortnight, as per reports. “As an exceptional and generous cinephile, Tarantino is at home at the Fortnight. He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema,” said Directors’ Fortnight in a statement.

Tarantino was recently in Paris to promote his first non-fiction book, Cinema Speculation, which tells his coming-of-age as a director through a look at iconic American films from the 1970s era.

