Taylor Swift fined USD 3,010 for poor upkeep of area outside NYC home

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The singer has been ticketed for failing to keep her building area clean

Taylor Swift

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift seems to be extremely busy with her The Eras Tour, and has no time to keep her apartment clean. She has built up thousands of dollars worth of fines because of rubbish that has been left outside of her New York City home.


The singer, 33, has allegedly been ticketed a whopping 32 times for failing to keep the area in front of her building clean, with the fines totalling $3,010.
The fines, which have been issued by the New York’s Sanitation Department, are said to have been given to Taylor between January, 2018 and January, 2023.


Inspectors were allegedly unhappy with the dirty pavement outside of Swift’s three-storey townhouse as well as the singer’s “improper disposal of garbage.”


According to reports, in the area outside Swift’s Tribeca home was full of piles of newspapers, bottles, cardboard and napkins. It was also  reported that there were also “scattered ashtray contents” and a cigarette carton on the floor.

A 22-year-old dog walker informed that Swift “doesn’t care about leaving trash out” and suggested she is “more focused on her multi-million dollar tour”. However, others rushed to defend Swift, with several fans pointing out how the singer doesn’t smoke.

A former landlord of Swift’s said, “She was nothing but a perfect tenant the entire time and lovely to deal with. I have nothing but positive things to say about her.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

