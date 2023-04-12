Taylor Swift invited to be the Tampa Mayor

Tampa Mayor JC has asked the singer, who is conducting The Eras Tour, to take over her responsibility for a day

Taylor Swift

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has invited singer Taylor Swift to take over her responsibilities for a day during The Eras Tour.

Cities that have hosted the singer during The Eras Tour have changed their names, illuminated landmarks, and even created street signs in honour of Swift and her fans, but Florida city has decided to up the ante, according to an official statement by Tampa government. “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger,” the statement quoted the Mayor as saying.

In videos shared to the City of Tampa’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, Castor presents a key to the city to Swift and invites her to be mayor for the day. The city is asking Swift’s fans everywhere to help share the video and to help grab her attention and invite her to be Mayor Swift.

Also Read: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn part ways after six years of dating

In addition, the Old City Hall, Tampa Riverwalk, and downtown bridges will showcase Swift’s song Red from sundown to sunrise on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever