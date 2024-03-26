The two spent time basking in the sun, going for a swim where Taylor could be seen holding a beverage in one hand, followed by locking lips with Travis.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Pic/X

Listen to this article Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lock lips and bask in the sun as they enjoy a romantic getaway in the Bahamas x 00:00

Pop queen and international icon Taylor Swift was recently on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Bahamas. Leaked pictures of the duo from their exotic vacation have surfaced on social media, and clearly, they're packed with PDA. The two spent time basking in the sun, going for a swim where Taylor could be seen holding a beverage in one hand, followed by locking lips with Travis.

Taylor and Travis ❤️‍🩹



I love them sm pic.twitter.com/KTXHhoy8Y7 — Bea 🐍🤍 (@mofbz_) March 26, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Another set of pictures shows the two enjoying a stroll alongside the shore. For the outing, Taylor rocked her toned physique in a yellow bikini, while Travis kept it casual in blue swimming trunks.

tbh i think travis kelce is dumbfounded on the daily that shooting his shot actually succeeded and he is now on baecation with taylor swift pic.twitter.com/cpnT8mBajx — hayl ⸆⸉ 🪩🪻 (@inmydream1and) March 25, 2024

Last month, Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning pop sensation has been her boyfriend's biggest supporter as she was seen cheering for Kelce. The two exchanged passionate kisses to commemorate their historic victory.

During the beautiful interaction, she expressed her admiration for Travis, adding she's "never been so proud of anyone, ever."

Swift and Kelce's affair has intensified since they announced it in September 2023. The 'New Heights' podcaster even referred to the 'Lover' hitmaker as a member of the family after insiders told Page Six that the couple intend to marry this summer.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kelce praised Swift's talent, calling her a genius who writes catchy jingles. "Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been mind-blowing. I'm learning every day," he said.

Taylor Swift recently announced her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' which will be out on April 19.

Earlier this month, Taylor dropped 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' on OTT. The concert film included five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions. 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' pulled in USD 261.7 million at the global box office after its October 13 wide theatrical debut -- making it the highest-grossing concert film to date. The film was shot at the first three L.A. shows of the superstar's Eras tour from August 3-5, 2023, and clocked in with a 2-hour-and-45-minute runtime.

(With inputs from ANI)