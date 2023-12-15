Breaking News
Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce in new pic from post game holiday party

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce in new pic from post-game holiday party

Updated on: 15 December,2023 06:24 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen packing on the PDA at the Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party on Sunday, as per Page Six

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce. Picture Courtesy/Twitter Account

Romantic pictures of Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going viral on social media after the duo attended the Kansas City Chiefs post-game party.


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen packing on the PDA at the Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party on Sunday, as per Page Six.


In the picture, Kelce could be seen pulling Swift for a kiss as she held a glass in her hand.


In another picture, Swift and Kelce holding each other close and smiling for the camera as the tight end placed his cheek on the Grammy winner's head.

The couple was kissing at the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in a snap posted to Twitter on Tuesday, as per Page Six.

Soon after the pictures went viral on social media, fans swamped down the comment section and shared their reactions.

Their outing came hours after Swift watched the Chiefs lose their home game to the Buffalo Bills.

After the defeat, the lovebirds held hands while leaving Arrowhead Stadium as the hitmaker appeared to console Kelce.

Swift recently revealed the two have been dating since the summer. Their romance started shortly after he attempted but failed to give the singer his phone number during her Kansas City Eras Tour stop in July. But they didn't go public until Swift made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game in September, reported Page Six.

