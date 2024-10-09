Jack Sweeney, a college student, manages a social media account that monitors the flight paths of Taylor's jet, which has now prompted the pop-star to threaten to sue

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is considering legal action against a man who has been publicly tracking her private jet. According to In Touch magazine, Jack Sweeney, a college student, manages a social media account that monitors the flight paths of Taylor's jet, which has sparked controversy over her carbon footprint.

Taylor Swift to sue student for tracking private jet

In December 2023, Taylor Swift's lawyer, Katie Wright Morrone, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jack Sweeney. Jack's family has now shared the letter with The Washington Post. The letter warns that Taylor's legal team would "have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies" if he didn’t stop his "stalking and harassing behavior."

The letter also mentioned that Taylor was concerned about her safety because of the tracking. Her legal team argued that the social media posts were causing “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress,” putting the singer in a "constant state of fear for her personal safety." Taylor's team added that there was “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert control.”

In response, Jack Sweeney shared his own letter through The Daily Mail, saying, "I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information. Also important to note that this letter came days after headlines about her jet use caused bad headlines for her about carbon emissions. I think the people are interested and that [Swift] should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it as after all it is public information."

