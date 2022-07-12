Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > The Kardashians season 2 teaser Kim asks boyfriend Pete Davidson to shower with her

'The Kardashians' season 2 teaser: Kim asks boyfriend Pete Davidson to 'shower' with her

Updated on: 12 July,2022 02:38 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

In the teaser, Kim is seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her

'The Kardashians' season 2 teaser: Kim asks boyfriend Pete Davidson to 'shower' with her

Kim Kardashian. Pic/AFP


And the wait is finally over! Kardashian sisters are all set to give you a sneak peek into their personal lives with the second season of their famous show 'The Kardashians'.

On Monday, a teaser for the reality series was unveiled and since then it's been trending for several reasons -- especially due to the display of Kim and Pete Davidson's lovey-dovey moments.




Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'friendly', but not getting back together


In the teaser, Kim is seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her. The teaser ended on a steamy note. The Skims founder asked the "Saturday Night Live" alum whether he would like to shower with her.

"Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" she asks in front of a shocked Khloe Kardashian. In response, Pete, 28, promptly tosses his phone and scampers off to join his girlfriend, 41. The exchange marks the comedian's first on-camera appearance on the reality TV series.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's comment on eating faeces to look younger draws immense trolling

The reality series' second season will premiere on September 22 on Hulu. The teaser reveals other notable events in the family's lives that will serve as storylines in the upcoming episodes, including Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy with Travis Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with Travis Barker, Variety reported.

The show will also explore the modeling and business careers of the family members, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kim kardashian khloe kardashian hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK