'The Kardashians' season 2 teaser: Kim asks boyfriend Pete Davidson to 'shower' with her

In the teaser, Kim is seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her

Kim Kardashian. Pic/AFP

And the wait is finally over! Kardashian sisters are all set to give you a sneak peek into their personal lives with the second season of their famous show 'The Kardashians'.

On Monday, a teaser for the reality series was unveiled and since then it's been trending for several reasons -- especially due to the display of Kim and Pete Davidson's lovey-dovey moments.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'friendly', but not getting back together

In the teaser, Kim is seen finally addressing her relationship with Pete. She talked about how happy her new relationship is making her. The teaser ended on a steamy note. The Skims founder asked the "Saturday Night Live" alum whether he would like to shower with her.

"Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" she asks in front of a shocked Khloe Kardashian. In response, Pete, 28, promptly tosses his phone and scampers off to join his girlfriend, 41. The exchange marks the comedian's first on-camera appearance on the reality TV series.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's comment on eating faeces to look younger draws immense trolling

The reality series' second season will premiere on September 22 on Hulu. The teaser reveals other notable events in the family's lives that will serve as storylines in the upcoming episodes, including Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy with Travis Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with Travis Barker, Variety reported.

The show will also explore the modeling and business careers of the family members, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever