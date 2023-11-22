The live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series 'Masha and the Bear’ is all set to tour India across key cities

Masha and The Bear is the most watched preschool series in the world

Listen to this article Theatrical adaptation of Masha and the Bear debuts in India, to begin tour in Mumbai x 00:00

The live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series on Nick Jr., ‘Masha and the Bear’, is all set to tour India across key cities, starting 23rd December 2023. Building on the success of the ‘Peppa Pig’ musical that returned earlier this year, the one-of-its-kind entertainment experience with the young, spirited girl and the bear will be making its debut in India.

The entertainment spectacle will go on an incredible journey across the country, commencing in Mumbai on 23rd December 2023, followed by performances in Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad and thereafter concluding its tour in Mumbai in March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Packed with music, dance, and a strong narrative around 'A Very Detective Story', to make it suit and appeal to children of all ages, the show will provide the audience with an interactive experience where Masha and The Bear will need the audience’s help to solve this mystery together. Featuring various characters from the show, ‘Masha and the Bear LIVE’ is a musical story that will revolve around Masha, The Bear, Professor Nonbelevious, Rosie, the Panda, Sly Fox and Silly Fox & more, who will join Masha to solve the mystery of missing items from her home! With stunning visuals, engaging storytelling, and delightful music, the extravaganza will transport children into the beloved animated world of Masha and her best friend, the Bear, leaving everyone satisfied with solving this mystery with their favorite characters.

Masha and the Bear is a Russian preschool comedy computer-animated television series created by Oleg Kuzovkov and produced by Animaccord Animation Studio, loosely based on the oral children's folk story of the same name. The show focuses on the adventures of a little girl named Masha and her caring friend, the bear (miška) who always keeps her safe from disasters.

Masha and The Bear is the most watched preschool series in the world, with 36 times more requests than the average. It is also the fifth most-watched youth series (0–18) worldwide, just ahead of Peppa Pig.

Masha and the Bear has gained immense popularity in India, captivating both children and parents with its delightful storytelling and endearing characters. Its widespread appeal on Nick Jr India has made it a household favorite across the country.