There’s no bad blood between Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum after split

Updated on: 03 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

"They both handled the breakup very maturely but they came to a mutual (understanding) that they were better off friends than romantic partners”.

There’s no bad blood between Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum after split

Channing Tatum with Zoe Kravitz. Pic/AFP

Actors Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, who underwent a sudden split, are cordial to each other. The 35-year-old actress, 35, and the 44-year-old actor are believed to have split last weekend, almost exactly a year after they got engaged but they have "been in touch" and are remaining friendly, reports ‘Female First UK’.


An insider told Page Six, “There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoe. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways. "They both handled the breakup very maturely but they came to a mutual (understanding) that they were better off friends than romantic partners”.


As per ‘Female First UK’, Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz has no “hard feelings” towards Channing. The insider said, "He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy”. Zoe and Channing met in 2021 while they were working together on the actress’ directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’, which came out in August and they announced their engagement after two years of dating in 2023.


However, their romance reportedly "fizzled fast" after they finished promoting the movie. An insider told Us Weekly, "Ultimately once the project ended, they saw they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped”. Channing previously wed actress Jenna Dewan in 2009 and they divorced in 2018. They share a daughter Everly, 11. Meanwhile, Zoe married Karl Glusman in 2019 and they divorced in 2021.

Since the split, the ‘Big Little Lies’ star has “been in good spirits amidst the breakup, though pals say she has a lot on her mind. The star, who “danced all night” at a private Halloween party, has been busy filming the upcoming movie ‘Caught Stealing’ in NYC with Austin Butler.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

