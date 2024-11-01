Breaking News
Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Tatum's announcement came just two hours prior to E! News reporting that he and Kravitz had ended their engagement, leaving fans stunned by the timing

Channing Tatum with Zoe Kravitz. Pic/AFP

In a surprising twist of events, Channing Tatum revealed a new film project with Zoe Kravitz just hours before reports emerged about their engagement coming to an end.


The Magic Mike star shared the news on October 29 via his Instagram Stories, promoting the upcoming comedy 'Alpha Gang', which features both him and Zoe alongside a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Steven Yeun, Riley Keough, and Lea Seydoux.


The film centres around a group of alien invaders on a mission to conquer Earth, blending humour with science fiction, as per E! News.


Tatum's announcement came just two hours prior to E! News reporting that he and Kravitz had ended their engagement, leaving fans stunned by the timing.

As of now, neither Channing, 44, nor Zoe, 35, have publicly commented on their split.

Channing and Zoe's relationship began in 2021, when they were introduced by mutual friend Riley and later collaborated on Zoe's directorial debut, 'Blink Twice', released in August.

Their romance sparked dating rumours during the film's production, especially when they were spotted together riding Channing's motorcycle around New York City.

By October 2023, they were engaged, with Zoe proudly showcasing her engagement ring at a Halloween party.

Throughout their time together, Zoe frequently praised Channing for his open-mindedness and willingness to engage with complex issues.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness," she shared in an earlier interview as per E! News.

Channing echoed similar sentiments about their relationship, noting how much he valued Zoe's perspective in his creative endeavours.

"I don't really make any creative decisions or very many decisions without getting her point of view now," he told E! News, emphasizing the deep bond they had formed.

