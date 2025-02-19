Oscar-nominated for Best Picture, Timothée Chalamet-starrer A Complete Unknown is not your conventional biopic

Timothée Chalamet-starrer A Complete Unknown delves into the life of legendary singer Bob Dylan. Directed by James Mangold, the film explores the singer's early years and delves into his story from a visionary to vagabond. After its successful run in the global theatres, the film is set to hit the Indian screens on February 28, 2025. Oscar-nominated for Best Picture, A Complete Unknown is not your conventional biopic, in fact, James focuses on a transformative four-year period in Dylan’s life, portraying his ascent from an obscure folk artist to a revolutionary figure who reshaped the music landscape.

Opening up about the unconventional approach, Mangold says, "This is a story about a specific moment in a person’s life, not their whole life. And it is about a world where so much is communicated with song." He sought to capture the essence of Dylan's artistic journey, emphasizing his relationship with the cultural and musical movements of the early 1960s. The film unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly changing America, with the civil rights movement, anti-war activism, and countercultural shifts setting the stage for Dylan’s rise. Mangold avoids a rigid, linear narrative, opting instead for a fluid, character-driven story that mirrors the unpredictable and enigmatic nature of Dylan himself.

Mangold delves into the idea of self-invention, portraying Dylan as an artist who continuously redefined his identity. From his folk roots to his groundbreaking electrified sound, the film captures Dylan's fearless embrace of change and his resistance to being confined by expectations. "The culture ends up elevating him until he’s bigger than the movement he was taken into." The narrative also explores the dual nature of success - the exhilaration of recognition and the isolation that can accompany it.

Mangold illustrates how Dylan's rapid ascent distanced him from the very folk movement that had embraced him, leading to personal and artistic conflicts. "You can be really good at writing songs and you can be really good at recording them and singing them and playing them, but that doesn’t make you necessarily good or receptive to what stardom or fame brings or the burdens of putting a shine on and being available to millions of people who love you or hate you or resent you or have expectations for you."

The film situates Dylan within the larger cultural revolution of the 1960s. By weaving in historical events such as the March on Washington and the folk revival movement, Mangold underscores how Dylan's music both reflected and influenced the era's social and political changes. Dylan's interactions with figures like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, and Johnny Cash showcase the mentorship and camaraderie that shaped his artistic path. The film highlights how Dylan was simultaneously a product of his community and an outlier who eventually transcended it.

A Complete Unknown releases in Indian theatres on February 28, 2025.