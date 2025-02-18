Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Netizens call Hrithik Roshans son Hridhaan Indian Timothee Chalamet as he attends The Roshans success bash

Netizens call Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan 'Indian Timothee Chalamet' as he attends ‘The Roshans’ success bash

Updated on: 18 February,2025 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Several pictures from The Roshans' success bash surfaced online. However, it was Hrithik Roshan’s younger son Hridhaan's presence that stole everyone's attention on social media

Netizens call Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan 'Indian Timothee Chalamet' as he attends ‘The Roshans’ success bash

Hridhaan Roshan (2nd from top right) Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Netizens call Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan 'Indian Timothee Chalamet' as he attends ‘The Roshans’ success bash
x
00:00

On Sunday the makers of the documentary series, The Roshans hosted a success bash for the Netflix project in Mumbai. The event was attended not only by Hrithik Roshan and his family members but renowned dignitaries such as Rekha and Anupam Kher also were present. Several pictures from the success bash surfaced online. However, it was Hrithik’s younger son Hridhaan's presence that stole everyone's attention on social media. 



Hritik with his younger son at the documentary party
byu/silly_babes inBollyBlindsNGossip


Netizens call Hridhaan 'Indian Timothee Chalamet' 

As pictures and videos of Hridhaan surfaced on social media, netizens likened his look to Dune actor Timothee Chalamet. One user wrote on Reddit, “He looks like a mix between his uncle Zayed Khan & Timothee Chalamet. Both the boys are Khan-coded from their maternal side. Sadly they look nothing like Hrithik. Not even his signature green eyes.”

“The Roshan family has some of the best-looking people except Rajesh Roshan but apart from him, everyone looks dope! Pashmina, her mum, Hrithik his mum and dad, and his sons too!” added another.

One user commented, “Waiting for the audience to first make him viral and beg to come to the movies for some years and when he actually does that troll him for the nepo privilege.”

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front 

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan awaits the release of his action thriller War 2. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline which will reunite him with veteran star Rekha. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hrithik roshan hridhaan roshan sussanne khan Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK