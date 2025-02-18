Several pictures from The Roshans' success bash surfaced online. However, it was Hrithik Roshan’s younger son Hridhaan's presence that stole everyone's attention on social media

Hridhaan Roshan (2nd from top right) Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Netizens call Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan 'Indian Timothee Chalamet' as he attends ‘The Roshans’ success bash x 00:00

On Sunday the makers of the documentary series, The Roshans hosted a success bash for the Netflix project in Mumbai. The event was attended not only by Hrithik Roshan and his family members but renowned dignitaries such as Rekha and Anupam Kher also were present. Several pictures from the success bash surfaced online. However, it was Hrithik’s younger son Hridhaan's presence that stole everyone's attention on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens call Hridhaan 'Indian Timothee Chalamet'

As pictures and videos of Hridhaan surfaced on social media, netizens likened his look to Dune actor Timothee Chalamet. One user wrote on Reddit, “He looks like a mix between his uncle Zayed Khan & Timothee Chalamet. Both the boys are Khan-coded from their maternal side. Sadly they look nothing like Hrithik. Not even his signature green eyes.”

“The Roshan family has some of the best-looking people except Rajesh Roshan but apart from him, everyone looks dope! Pashmina, her mum, Hrithik his mum and dad, and his sons too!” added another.

One user commented, “Waiting for the audience to first make him viral and beg to come to the movies for some years and when he actually does that troll him for the nepo privilege.”

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan awaits the release of his action thriller War 2. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline which will reunite him with veteran star Rekha.