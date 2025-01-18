In the Netflix docuseries The Roshans, Hrithik Roshan recalls having a heated argument with Rakesh Roshan during which he learned about their financial woes

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who made his acting debut with the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai directed by Rakesh Roshan, was unaware that his father had mortgaged their house and cars for the movie. In the Netflix docuseries The Roshans, Hrithik recalls having a heated argument with Rakesh during which he learned about their financial woes.

Rakesh Roshan mortgaged house and cars for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik shared, “My father was, is, and always will be someone who loves deeply. But his expression of love was the kind that was taught to him when he was growing up. I don’t think that he was granted the kind of compassion from the world, so the only way he learned was to be hard on himself. And that is how he expresses his love, and it’s often misunderstood.”

He added, “I always saw the glass half-full. I had not colour-corrected in two or three scenes, because I was handling that. And the overseas prints had already been sent. So, I came to my dad, really upset that, ‘How could you let that go?’ And I think that was the first time that my dad gave it back to me. He gave it back to me in my face. He turned to my mom, and he said, ‘I am doing everything for him, and he’s sitting here and he’s complaining’. And that’s the night I found out, my mom told me, that the house was mortgaged, the cars were mortgaged… I realised how much was at stake.”

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai originally released in January 2000, and directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The film became an instant blockbuster, with Hrithik's iconic double role, dashing looks, and unmatchable dance skills grabbing the attention of the audience.

The movie, which was a blend of romance, drama, and thrilling action, also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film's songs, including ‘Chand Sitare’, ‘Na Tum Jano Na Hum’, 'Pyaar ki Kashti Mein', and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', are still fan favorites.