Tom Cruise finds new love

Tom Cruise finds new love

Updated on: 14 December,2023 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Top

Guests at the venue requested him for pictures, he kept on politely declining them till the DJ had to announce that he didn’t want to have any photos taken

Tom Cruise finds new love

Pics/Instagram

Tom Cruise finds new love
Tom Cruise has found a new love interest who is 25 years younger than him. The actor, 61, is reportedly getting close to socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, daughter of a Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond trading oligarch.


The couple were seen dancing closely at a London Mayfair party, with onlookers describing Cruise as ‘besotted’ with his partner. Guests at the venue requested him for pictures, he kept on politely declining them till the DJ had to announce that he didn’t want to have any photos taken.


