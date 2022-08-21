Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpasses 'Avengers: Infinity War' as sixth highest grosser

The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film 'Top Gun', which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year

Hollywood star Tom Cruise's recently released action film 'Top Gun: Maverick' has surpassed the overall collection of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War' and has become the sixth highest grosser film at the domestic box office history. According to Variety, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, 'Top Gun: Maverick' has collected over $679 million in North America, overtaking 'Infinity War' which collected $678 million at the domestic box office.

Internationally, 'Top Gun: Maverick' has generated more than $700 million -- and that's without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it's the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date, Variety reported.

The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film 'Top Gun', which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year. 'Top Gun: Maverick' has also surpassed 'Titanic' as Paramount studio's most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide. Yet, thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, 'Maverick' continues to defy the odds. And there's a chance the movie will continue to fly higher on box office charts. Can the 'Top Gun' follow-up take down 2018's blockbuster 'Black Panther' and its $700.4 million tally to crack the top five domestic grosser of all time?

