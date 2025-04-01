The team of Tom Holland's next Spider-Man film has announced the title of the fourth film in the series. The film has been titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland

Listen to this article Tom Holland's next Spider-Man film titled 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', actor says he won't give spoilers x 00:00

The fourth Spider-man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has got a new title. The film that will be released next summer has been named 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. The announcement and production timeline was laid out by director Destin Daniel Cretton at CinemaCon. The team will start filming this summer. Tom Holland could not be a part of the annual convention for movie theatre owners that took place in Las Vegas. However, the actor sent across a video message talking about the upcoming Spider-Man film.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Man (@spidermanmovie)

Tom Holland says no to spoilers

The video began with Holland apologising for not being there in person. “I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie,” he said. He is presumably shooting for Christopher Nolan’s 'The Odyssey' with Matt Damon, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

“I know we left you with a massive clip hanger at the end of ‘No Way Home,’ so ‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say.”

“That’s all I’ve been allowed to say,” Holland said.

“And I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers, so don’t be worried. I’m not going to do that today," he said jokingly owing to his reputation of giving out spoilers.

In the 2021 installment of Spider-man titled 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the film ends with Peter Parker, having accidentally broken open the multiverse, making the difficult decision to erase his identity from the world.

Destin Daniel Cretton on Spider-man: Brand New Day

Cretton didn’t confirm any of the casting for “Brand New Day.” He did, however, hype up his creative counterparts who are bringing Spidey’s story back to the big screen, reports variety.com. “I really wish I could introduce you to our entire team who are working their bloods off for this. They are incredible, and you will see their amazing work when ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ hits your theaters.”

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourth part. Plot details on the fourth installment, which swings into theaters on July 31, 2026, haven’t been revealed.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world,” Cretton hinted adding, “We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before.”

(with inputs from IANS)