Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Disappointed that our familys privacy was disrespected

‘Disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected’

Updated on: 06 July,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Vanessa Hudgens slams prying cameras as she confirms baby’s arrival

‘Disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected’

Vanessa Hudgens

Listen to this article
‘Disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected’
x
00:00

Actor Vanessa Hudgens, who is known for Tick, Tick... Boom (2021), has confirmed the arrival of her first child.


The High School Musical alum, 35, shared her first message since welcoming her baby with her MLB player-husband, Cole Tucker. In an Instagram story, Hudgens expressed her disappointment that she wasn’t the first to share the news. TMZ was the first to report the birth.


The actor wrote in the caption: “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”


The child’s birthdate, sex, and name have not been disclosed. According to reports, Hudgens and Tucker were seen leaving a Santa Monica hospital on July 3, which also happened to be Tucker’s 28th birthday. 

The actor shared a birthday wish for husband the day prior, posting a carousel of cute photos with the baseball player, whom she married in December. Hudgens wrote: “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. You make the world a brighter place just by being you.”

During her pregnancy, the actor juggled various work responsibilities, including finishing filming of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Her co-star Will Smith praised her as a “hard worker.” In an interview, he said, “It was really [about] trying to figure out how to shoot around [the bump]. You’ll always be able to tell your child that they were in this scene with you.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vanessa hudgens Instagram hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK