Vin Diesel shares picture with Deepika Padukone, says 'She brought me to India'

Updated on: 11 June,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Vin and Deepika collaborated for the action thriller film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' which was released in the year 2017. The film marked the Hollywood debut of the 'Pathaan' actor

Vin Diesel shares picture with Deepika Padukone, says 'She brought me to India'

Picture Courtesy/Vin Diesel's Instagram account

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, on Saturday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with actor Deepika Padukone.


Taking to Instagram, Vin posted the picture which he captioned, "Spirit lead me...She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always."


In the picture, Vin and Deepika could be seen striking a hot pose.


 
 
 
 
 
The 'Om Shanti Om' actor re-shared the post on her Instagram stories.

The actors collaborated for the action thriller film 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' which was released in the year 2017. The film marked the Hollywood debut of the 'Pathaan' actor.

Helmed by D.J Caruso, the film also starred Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose and Tony Jaa in pivotal roles.

Soon after the 'F9' actor shared the throwback picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wanna see you two together again," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "CAN YOU GUYS REUINTE ASAP"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vin was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Fast X' which received massive responses from the fans.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, 'Fast X' also starred Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in the pan-India film 'Project K' opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Apart from that, she also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. 

