Watch viral video! Taehyung aka V from BTS, Lisa from Blackpink try pole dancing in Paris

Updated on: 28 June,2022 03:51 PM IST  |  mumbai
The duo attended Paris fashion week along with actor Park Bo-gum

Taehyung, Lisa/Instagram


BTS's Taehyung aka V and Blackpink's Lisa, attended Paris fashion week, along with popular actor Park Bo-gum. Post the show, the duo seemed to be having a blast at the afterparty. A video that went viral on Twitter, shows V and Lisa, trying pole dancing as the crowd cheered them on. At the show, V was also seen interacting with actor Eddie Redmayne. In the video, V is seen in a white T-shirt and black pants, while Lisa wore a black dress and matching boots.

Meanwhile, the trio have returned to South Korea, V informed fans on Weverse that he was back in the country and also shared a photo with Park Bo-gum from the airport. 




 


