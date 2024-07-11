We Live In Time trailer takes the audience through the couple’s journey as they fall in love after Florence Pugh runs over Andrew Garfield with her car.

A still from We Live In Time trailer

Listen to this article We Live in Time trailer: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield fall in love, battle cancer, and raise a kid x 00:00

Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are sharing screen space in the romantic drama 'We Live in Time’ which is out with its trailer. High on emotions, and packed with intimate scenes, it takes the audience through the couple’s journey as they fall in love after Florence runs over Andrew with her car. The duo plan their life, welcome a baby girl, battle cancer, go to therapy, and deliver what it is to share your world with another person.

Check out the trailer clip below.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Brooklyn' fame director John Crowley had helmed the project from a screenplay by playwright Nick Payne.

Oscar nominee, Florence Pugh, received a lot of appreciation for her work in last year's film 'Don't Worry Darling' as well as Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and 'Dune: Part Two'.

‘Dune: Part Two’ explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Florence played the role of Princess Irulan.

She will next be seen in 'Thunderbolts', reprising her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova.

Pugh plays assassin Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character first appeared in 2021's Black Widow and later in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. The Thunderbolts Marvel comics reveal the complicated narrative of a bunch of criminals, but storyline information for the film adaptation is scant. The film's production was delayed by last summer's writers' and actors' strikes and is currently set for release on July 25, 2025.

Garfield, on the other hand, is known for his role in Marvel Studios' 'The Amazing Spider-Man'. He is set to team up with Julia Roberts in an upcoming thriller helmed by acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino. The film, titled 'After the Hunt,' is a venture from Amazon MGM Studios and is slated to commence production this summer. In this intriguing narrative set within the academic realm, Garfield will portray a significant character alongside Roberts, who plays the role of a college professor grappling with her past when a notable student levels an accusation against one of her colleagues. The project, originating from Imagine Entertainment, explores the complexities of morality and responsibility in the wake of such accusations.

(With inputs from ANI)