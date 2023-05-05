Whoopi Goldberg writes graphic novel

Even though she has an amazing support network of family and fellow gamers, things have become stagnant for Isabel. But as her body adjusts to menopause, Isabel finds herself developing powerful abilities. Isabel decides to embrace the new direction of her life and become the Change

First look of The Change; (right) Whoopi Goldberg

Hollywood actor Whoopi Goldberg has announced her surprise new career move amid push to quit The View. The star has now turned to writing, announcing that she has co-written a graphic novel, called The Change. The story apparently centres on Isabel Frost, a wife, mother, and grandmother, who feels that life isn’t what she thought it would be.

Even though she has an amazing support network of family and fellow gamers, things have become stagnant for Isabel. But as her body adjusts to menopause, Isabel finds herself developing powerful abilities. Isabel decides to embrace the new direction of her life and become the Change. The first look of the comic book cover has been released, and some think the main character looks just like Goldberg.

