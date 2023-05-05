Breaking News
Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Whoopi Goldberg writes graphic novel

Whoopi Goldberg writes graphic novel

Updated on: 05 May,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Even though she has an amazing support network of family and fellow gamers, things have become stagnant for Isabel. But as her body adjusts to menopause, Isabel finds herself developing powerful abilities. Isabel decides to embrace the new direction of her life and become the Change

Whoopi Goldberg writes graphic novel

First look of The Change; (right) Whoopi Goldberg

Listen to this article
Whoopi Goldberg writes graphic novel
x
00:00

Hollywood actor Whoopi Goldberg has announced her surprise new career move amid push to quit The View. The star has now turned to writing, announcing that she has co-written a graphic novel, called The Change. The story apparently centres on Isabel Frost, a wife, mother, and grandmother, who feels that life isn’t what she thought it would be. 


Even though she has an amazing support network of family and fellow gamers, things have become stagnant for Isabel. But as her body adjusts to menopause, Isabel finds herself developing powerful abilities. Isabel decides to embrace the new direction of her life and become the Change. The first look of the comic book cover has been released, and some think the main character looks just like Goldberg



Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at 'Love Again' premiere


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK